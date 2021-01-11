Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

AX opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Axos Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

