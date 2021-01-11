B. Riley Increases CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $27.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNO. BidaskClub lowered CNO Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

