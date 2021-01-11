B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

