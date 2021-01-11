Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.95

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCKIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Babcock International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

