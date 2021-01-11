Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $39,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $23,559,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $14,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 72.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 337,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.