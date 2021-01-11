Bank of America Downgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Neutral

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE:RSG opened at $96.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

