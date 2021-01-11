Bank of America Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE opened at $214.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.