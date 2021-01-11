Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 300,222 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after acquiring an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

