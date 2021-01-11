Barclays Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $47.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.31.

WBA opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $56.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after buying an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $100,820,000 after buying an additional 1,151,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

