Barclays Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,520,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

