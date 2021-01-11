BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.26 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $21.26 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00107375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00065474 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00255221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061082 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.49 or 0.83054660 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

