BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post $4.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.77 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $17.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in BCE by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in BCE by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,360. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.