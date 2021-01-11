Beldex Price Hits $0.0782 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market capitalization of $76.67 million and approximately $544,872.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 163.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

