Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ BLPH traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 72,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.29.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

