BidaskClub Downgrades Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Copart by 486.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 52.6% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 7.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

