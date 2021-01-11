BidaskClub Downgrades Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sogou stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

