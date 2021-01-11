BidaskClub Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.15.

KKR stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 74.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

