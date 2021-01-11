BidaskClub Lowers Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Hold

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $27.61 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSB. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

