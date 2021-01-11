BidaskClub Lowers Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to Sell

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $175.70 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,985 shares of company stock worth $31,905,974. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

