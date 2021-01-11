BidaskClub Upgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

