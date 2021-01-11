BidaskClub Upgrades Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.99.

NYSE:CXO opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $91.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Concho Resources by 18.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 223.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 265.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 178,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Concho Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 249,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Concho Resources by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

