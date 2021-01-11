BidaskClub Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Strong-Buy

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

NTLA opened at $78.36 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

