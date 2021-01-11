BidaskClub Upgrades Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

MGLN opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,113,297.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,114.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,622. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Magellan Health by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

