BidaskClub Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.04.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

