BidaskClub Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to “Buy”

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 460,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 129,807 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,621,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.