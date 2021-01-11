BidaskClub Upgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $682.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $29.38.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.