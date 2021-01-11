BidaskClub Upgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Strong-Buy

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.11. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

