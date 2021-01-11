Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $140.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Bill.com stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $137.04. 4,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -263.54.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $3,387,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total value of $1,533,484.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,416,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,134 shares of company stock valued at $40,061,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

