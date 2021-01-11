Binance Coin (BNB) Hits One Day Volume of $872.18 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $37.77 or 0.00110076 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $5.45 billion and approximately $872.18 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00261101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.18 or 0.85652777 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

