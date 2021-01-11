BioMarin Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,017 call options.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $7.73 on Monday, hitting $82.13. 65,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

