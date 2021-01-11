bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

BMXMF traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.05. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $85.70 and a 1-year high of $170.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.15.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

