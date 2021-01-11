Bitcoiin (B2G) Market Capitalization Achieves $54,991.87

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $54,991.87 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 233.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,059.61 or 0.03049936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin's official website is bitcoiin.com/en.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The inspiration of Bitcoiin2Gen was to make a superior and more advanced version of Original Bitcoin. Therefore, Bitcoiin2Gen proposed a self-sustaining cryptocurrency, which is transforming the cryptocurrency world by creating a digital ecosystem. B2G is addressing the current issues that are slowing down the Bitcoin eco-system, longer transactions time, higher transactions fees, fewer earnings to miners, outreach from the ordinary people and most important its core system, the blockchain itself. “

