Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $208.44 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $11.90 or 0.00034889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $208.44 million and $162.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00256265 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

