BitGreen (BITG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,446.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $52,446.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001544 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008153 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002895 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016134 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

