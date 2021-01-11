BitMax Token 1-Day Volume Tops $4.69 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $34.33 million and $4.69 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

