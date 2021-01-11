Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0012 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $94,389.15 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.62 or 0.00387215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

