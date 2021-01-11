BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its off-premise business model along with various strategic sales-building initiatives and enhanced loyalty program. Also, the rollout of digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options is likely to attract more customers. However, the coronavirus related woes still remains a major concern. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social distancing protocols. Also, high dependency on consumer discretionary spending and increasing costs remains a headwind. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

BJRI stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $991.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

