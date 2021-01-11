Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.