BlackCoin Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $317,273.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,418,136 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

