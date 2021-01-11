BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of BL opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.95 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackLine by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $3,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BlackLine by 88.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

