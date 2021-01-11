BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $890.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

NYSE:BLK opened at $753.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $759.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.21. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

