Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Reaches $111.84 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00008460 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $111.84 million and approximately $164,928.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

