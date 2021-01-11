BMO Capital Markets Boosts Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.38.

TSE CMMC opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.08. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.70 million and a PE ratio of -34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

