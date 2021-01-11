BMO Capital Markets Raises goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$108.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$97.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.62. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.08 and a 12-month high of C$100.48.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$161.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.187459 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

