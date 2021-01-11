BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Buy Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNPQY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BNP Paribas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

