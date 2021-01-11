Bob’s Repair Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $303,000.49 and $18,554.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.64 or 0.03851212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

