Bonness Enterprises Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

