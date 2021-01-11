BonusCloud (BXC) Hits Market Cap of $619,842.77

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $619,842.77 and approximately $53,412.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

