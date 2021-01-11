Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 719,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,189. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $92.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

