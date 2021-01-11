BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 1,290,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,482,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

